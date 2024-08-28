Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 678 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,005,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 628,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after acquiring an additional 86,089 shares during the period. Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 579,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,423,000 after acquiring an additional 194,911 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,082,000 after acquiring an additional 131,830 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 486,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 69,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPIE opened at $46.05 on Monday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $46.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.