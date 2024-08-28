Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Brink’s by 154.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.95. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $64.15 and a twelve month high of $113.63.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 69.80%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

