Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $802,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 80.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

JXN stock opened at $85.65 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $89.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 7.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

About Jackson Financial

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

