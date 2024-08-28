Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 496.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

