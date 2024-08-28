Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 11,289 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 1,373.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,811.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

