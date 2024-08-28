Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 9,894 Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $221,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSJP stock opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $23.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.