Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 877,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 62,949 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUMG opened at $43.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.68 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $42.58.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

