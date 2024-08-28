Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,951,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,308.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

ITB opened at $123.15 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.93.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.