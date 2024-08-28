Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FSCO opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

