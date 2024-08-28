Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA PWB opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.31 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.18. The stock has a market cap of $903.45 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

