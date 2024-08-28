Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,645,000 after acquiring an additional 290,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,058,000 after buying an additional 283,608 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,605,000 after acquiring an additional 120,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,580,000 after acquiring an additional 39,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $40,130,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

HI opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.44. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.16 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

