Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 6.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 305.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

C3.ai Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AI stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.83. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

