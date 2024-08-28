Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 122,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,460,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,082,000 after acquiring an additional 203,398 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,755,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,204,000 after acquiring an additional 28,184 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of INTF stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

