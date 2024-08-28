Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $3,886,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 742,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after acquiring an additional 35,452 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $40.31 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $40.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $435.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.