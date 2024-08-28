Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TRN stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRN. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on TRN

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.