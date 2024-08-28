Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GUT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,269,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 41,271 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 104,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,926 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 101,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $6.89.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

