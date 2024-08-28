Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after buying an additional 140,791 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Twilio by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $1,689,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $60.76 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.55.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $370,528.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,872.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,687 shares of company stock worth $4,082,924 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

