Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $223,000 Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 332.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

