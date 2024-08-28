Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,951 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSAT stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Monroe III bought 4,510,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,781,506.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,708,254 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,749.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

