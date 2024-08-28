Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 29.8% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $48.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,560,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $953,175. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.