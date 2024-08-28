Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $585,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,849.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $323,674.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,596.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $585,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,849.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,320 shares of company stock worth $7,294,883. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SANM. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM stock opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $76.84.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

