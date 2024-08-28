Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Chemours by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,628 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 156.7% in the first quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,708,000 after buying an additional 1,364,634 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Chemours by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,476,000 after buying an additional 1,263,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $39,171,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $7,575,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Chemours Stock Performance

CC stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is -46.08%.

Chemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.