Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $282,000 Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138,655 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,406,000 after buying an additional 79,778 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at $10,206,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of SLVM opened at $78.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average is $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $79.82.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.56 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

