Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $40.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $40.31.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

