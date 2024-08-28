Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $302,000 Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,182.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RARE. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,243,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,580,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,243,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,580,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,993. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RARE opened at $56.75 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $58.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

