Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RXO were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RXO by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,869,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,489,000 after buying an additional 93,885 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,646,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 66,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,250,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of RXO by 433.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 45,510 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in RXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RXO shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

RXO Price Performance

RXO stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.44, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. RXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.14 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

