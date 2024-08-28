Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FELC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $978,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FELC stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.