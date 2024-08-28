Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $324,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,128 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,801 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,388,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,881,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,454,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,032.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $59.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

