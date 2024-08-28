Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 235.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 26.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 99.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

CCJ stock opened at $42.61 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

