Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Revvity by 5.5% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revvity by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 107,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Revvity by 15.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $121.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.31. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $128.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RVTY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Revvity

Insider Activity at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total transaction of $412,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.