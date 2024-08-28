Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,668 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 873,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,205,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 571.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.05.

View Our Latest Report on Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.