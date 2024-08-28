Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Avista by 383.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 17,784 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth approximately $870,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.46. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Avista’s payout ratio is 78.84%.

In related news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,387.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $92,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,071.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,387.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,916 shares of company stock worth $215,268. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

