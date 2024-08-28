Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,212,000 after buying an additional 860,244 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,601,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,738,000 after acquiring an additional 41,923 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,930 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,257,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,367.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $3,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,773.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,748 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.