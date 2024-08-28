Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,951 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 0.90. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.13.

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III purchased 4,510,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,781,506.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,708,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

