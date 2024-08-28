Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $233,000 in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,681,000 after buying an additional 32,557 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,060,000 after acquiring an additional 616,700 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 12.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,066,000 after purchasing an additional 90,444 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $85,222,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.80.

Shares of PEN opened at $202.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 85.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.10. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $302.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $3,037,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,582 shares in the company, valued at $187,853,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $105,588.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at $10,855,854.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $3,037,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,853,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,846. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

