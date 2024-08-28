Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $247,000 in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Integer by 60.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Integer by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Integer by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer stock opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $130.15. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.67.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ITGR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.86.

In related news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at $592,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at $272,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at $592,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

