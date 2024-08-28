Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $265,000 in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 3,001.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,482,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,443,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,803,000 after acquiring an additional 569,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after acquiring an additional 223,428 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,231,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,168,952.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,314,446 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

