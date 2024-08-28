Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $269,000 in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMYT opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.30.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

