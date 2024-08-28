Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $292,000 in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $7,848,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 44,788 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNL opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.52). Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $203.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNL. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 433,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $3,115,786.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,679,073 shares in the company, valued at $19,262,534.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 433,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $3,115,786.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,679,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,534.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

