Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $296,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 30,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 74,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period.

BATS BBHY opened at $46.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2801 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.



The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

