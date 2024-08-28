Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $304,000 in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,888,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,662,000 after purchasing an additional 180,880 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 168,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 81,172 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 45,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.4 %

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSBD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

