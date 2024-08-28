Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 19,827.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 31,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VOD

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.