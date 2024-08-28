Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Kirby by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 630,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,471,000 after acquiring an additional 68,420 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 108,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,465 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Kirby by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Kirby by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 896,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,432,000 after buying an additional 157,880 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kirby by 32.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby stock opened at $117.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.06. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $130.90.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.65 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,657. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kirby news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,066.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 926 shares in the company, valued at $110,657. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,270 shares of company stock valued at $845,462 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

