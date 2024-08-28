Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Lantheus by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 53.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,935.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 454,923 shares in the company, valued at $43,445,146.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,439 shares of company stock worth $6,432,198. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus stock opened at $107.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.68. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

