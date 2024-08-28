Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,909,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $883,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $63.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.55.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.