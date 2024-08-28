Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN stock opened at $90.02 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.