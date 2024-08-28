Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,154 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 872,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,395 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 861,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 66,630 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 369,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,895,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 179,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the period. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PID opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $19.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

