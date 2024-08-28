Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,216 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,276 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Financial Institutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.81%.

FISI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

