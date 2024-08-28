Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 133 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,582,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,469,000 after acquiring an additional 159,963 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $338,142,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,370,000 after purchasing an additional 751,944 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in East West Bancorp by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,279,000 after purchasing an additional 886,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,462,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,145,000 after buying an additional 72,746 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,343.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $82.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $89.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. Barclays decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EWBC

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.