Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 1,445.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 344 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 8,288.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maximus Stock Down 0.4 %

MMS opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $93.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. Maximus’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

